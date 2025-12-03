Mammoth at Ducks projected lineups

MAMMOTH (12-12-3) at DUCKS (16-9-1)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka
Daniil But -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Barrett Hayton, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Ian Moore
Ville Husso
Vyacheslav Buteyets
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Ryan Strome
Injured: Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)
Status report
But will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Lamoureux will make his season debut after being recalled from the AHL on Wednesday. ... Dmitri Simashev, a defenseman, was reassigned to Tucson. ... Forward Kevin Rooney cleared waivers Wednesday and was assigned to Tucson. ... Forwards Hayton and Tanev will each be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. ... The Ducks will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second consecutive game. ... Forwards Strome and Nesterenko will once again each be a healthy scratch. ... Dostal, a goalie, and Granlund, a forward, each took part in Anaheim's morning skate Wednesday; Dostal hasn't played since Nov. 22 and is expected to miss another 1-2 weeks. ... Mrazek, a goalie, is likely out 2-3 weeks after leaving in the third period of a 5-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.