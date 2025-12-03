Mammoth at Ducks projected lineups

MAMMOTH (12-12-3) at DUCKS (16-9-1)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka

Daniil But -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Barrett Hayton, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Ian Moore

Ville Husso

Vyacheslav Buteyets

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Ryan Strome

Injured: Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Status report

But will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Lamoureux will make his season debut after being recalled from the AHL on Wednesday. ... Dmitri Simashev, a defenseman, was reassigned to Tucson. ... Forward Kevin Rooney cleared waivers Wednesday and was assigned to Tucson. ... Forwards Hayton and Tanev will each be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. ... The Ducks will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second consecutive game. ... Forwards Strome and Nesterenko will once again each be a healthy scratch. ... Dostal, a goalie, and Granlund, a forward, each took part in Anaheim's morning skate Wednesday; Dostal hasn't played since Nov. 22 and is expected to miss another 1-2 weeks. ... Mrazek, a goalie, is likely out 2-3 weeks after leaving in the third period of a 5-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.