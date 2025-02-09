Vejmelka, Utah recover for shootout win against Capitals 

Vejmelka, who did not allow a goal in the shootout, entered the game at 12:38 of the first period after Connor Ingram sustained an upper-body injury on a slap shot by Alex Ovechkin. Ingram allowed two goals on 11 shots prior to the injury.

Josh Doan, Jack McBain and Dylan Guenther each had a goal and an assist for Utah (24-23-9), which finished its four-game road trip 3-1-0. It lost 7-3 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Tom Wilson’s second goal of the game with 1:31 left in the third period tied it for the Capitals (36-11-8), who extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3) and enter the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off one point behind the Winnipeg Jets for the NHL lead. Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

Ovechkin had three assists but remained with 879 goals in his NHL career, 16 from passing Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record. Ovechkin scored in his previous four games.

Wilson tied it 4-4 at 18:29 of the third on a redirection of Ovechkin’s feed from the slot.

Doan gave Utah a 1-0 lead 1:10 of the first period when his shot from beyond the circles skittered past Thompson.

Michael Carcone made it 2-0 at 1:42, scoring from the left post off a pass across the slot by Guenther.

Wilson cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 3:47, completing a tic-tac-toe sequence with a shot from the circle off a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois below the goal line.

McBain made it 3-1 when he worked a give-and-go with Michael Kesselring and scored far side from the right post at 7:07.

Dubois cut it to 3-2 on a power play at 12:38. Ovechkin’s shot from the slot was stopped, but Dubois controlled the loose puck and tucked it past Ingram.

Ingram remained down on the ice and eventually headed to the locker room.

Guenther made it 4-2 at 2:47 of the second period, scoring on a slap shot far side from the left circle during a power play.

Dylan Strome cut it to 4-3 at 4:49 of the third, scoring on his own rebound after a pass from Ovechkin.

Washington outshot Utah 15-7 in the third.

Vejmelka forced the shootout when he stretched out his left pad to deny Jakob Chychrun on a one-timer from point-blank range with 10 seconds left in overtime.