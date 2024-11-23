Utah at Penguins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

CHL notebook: Capitals being patient with 2nd-round pick Cristall

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 23

Kulich scores in OT to lift Sabres past Ducks

NHL On Tap: Senators seek to end 4-game skid against Canucks

Thornton, Marleau linked forever in Sharks history

Connor helps Jets defeat slumping Penguins

Maple Leafs visit Hospital for Sick Children, decorate mini sticks

Eberle out at least 3 months for Kraken after pelvis surgery

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Buzz: Knies won't play for Maple Leafs on Sunday

Numbers at quarter mark of 2024-25 NHL season 

Bedard hopes to get out of ‘frustrating’ stretch for Blackhawks

Larger-than-life Thornton set to have No. 19 retired by Sharks

NHL EDGE stats: Calder Trophy contenders at one-quarter mark

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 22

Howden signs 5-year, $12.5 million contract with Golden Knights