Cooley gets goal, assist in Utah Hockey Club win against Flyers

Michael Carcone, Juuso Valimaki and Kevin Stenlund scored for Utah (12-11-4), which won for the second straight day following a 5-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Jaxson Stauber made 22 saves.

Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia (12-12-4), which lost for the second straight day after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Samuel Ersson, in his first game back after missing 11 because of a lower-body injury, made 21 saves.

Carcone put Utah ahead 1-0 at 7:01 of the second period when his centering pass into the crease deflected in off the skate of Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

Farabee tied it 1-1 at 7:20 when he tapped in the rebound of Nick Seeler's shot in the crease.

Valimaki tipped Mikhail Sergachev's shot from the left face-off circle to give Utah a 2-1 lead at 9:42. It was the defenseman's first goal in 53 games, dating to Feb. 10.

Tippett tied it 2-2 at 13:34 with a shot from the left face-off circle.

Cooley scored a power-play goal at 15:30 to put Utah ahead 3-2. He got a centering pass from Dylan Guenther, dragged it around Ersson and scored.

Stenlund closed the scoring with a short-handed goal at 15:43 of the third period to make it 4-2.