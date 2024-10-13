Utah at Devils

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (3-0-0) at DEVILS (3-1-0)

1 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Alex Kerfoot -- Josh Doan

Matias Maccelli -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Liam O'Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Seamus Casey -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Status report

Neither team will conduct a morning skate.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Eriksson Ek questionable for Wild with undisclosed injury

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

NHL On Tap: Flames look for 3rd straight win to start season against Oilers

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 13

Huberdeau has 2 goals, 2 assists in Flames win against Flyers

Bedard has 3 points, Blackhawks defeat Oilers for 1st win

Dostal makes 30 saves, Ducks shut out Sharks in season opener

Monahan, Marchenko help Blue Jackets hold off Avalanche

Celebrini week to week for Sharks with lower-body injury

Oettinger makes 34 saves, Stars shut out Islanders in home opener

Eberle scores 2 goals, Kraken rally past Wild in shootout

Bednar, Carbery, Warsofsky share bond from South Carolina of ECHL

Bruins get bigger, nastier on defense with addition of Zadorov

Caufield scores twice for Canadiens in win against Senators

Cotter scores 2 more in Devils win against Capitals

Ruff, Sabres defeat Panthers for 1st win of season

Keller scores 2nd goal in OT, Utah tops Rangers to stay undefeated