Utah at Devils

UTAH (3-0-0) at DEVILS (3-1-0)
1 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Alex Kerfoot -- Josh Doan
Matias Maccelli -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Liam O'Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)
Status report
Neither team will conduct a morning skate.