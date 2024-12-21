Guenther scores 2 more, Utah edges Wild to extend point streak to 7

Guenther gave Utah a 2-1 lead four seconds into a power play on a shot from the top of the left circle. It was his fifth goal during a four-game streak.

Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves for Utah (16-11-5), which won its fourth straight and is 6-0-1 during its point streak.

Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild (20-9-4), who have lost three straight and four of five. Marc-Andre Fleury made 16 saves.

Zuccarello put Minnesota ahead 1-0 at 10:20 of the first period on a snap shot off a quick return feed from Kirill Kaprizov.

Guenther responded one minute later at 11:20, scoring on a rebound deflection.

Jack McBain appeared to give Utah the lead at 9:01 of the second period with a rebounded wrist shot, but Minnesota’s challenge for goaltender interference against Kevin Stenlund was successful and the goal was waved off following video review.