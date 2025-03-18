Utah at Oilers projected lineups
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot – Nick Schmaltz
Logan Cooley -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Matias Maccelli
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Liam O'Brien (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Corey Perry -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Max Jones, Troy Stecher
Injured: Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Alec Regula (knee)
Status report
Utah is going with the same lineup from its 3-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. ... Jeff Skinner will shift from the fourth line to the first line in place of Henrique ... Kapanen will play in place of Jones, a forward ... Ekholm will play after missing six games because of a lower-body injury. His return moves Walman to the second defense pair.