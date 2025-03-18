Utah at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
UTAH (30-26-11) at OILERS (39-24-4)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, ESPN

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot – Nick Schmaltz

Logan Cooley -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Liam O'Brien (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Corey Perry -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Max Jones, Troy Stecher

Injured: Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Alec Regula (knee)

Status report

Utah is going with the same lineup from its 3-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. ... Jeff Skinner will shift from the fourth line to the first line in place of Henrique ... Kapanen will play in place of Jones, a forward ... Ekholm will play after missing six games because of a lower-body injury. His return moves Walman to the second defense pair.

