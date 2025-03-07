Vejmelka makes 38 saves, Utah scores 3 straight to rally past Detroit

Goalie signed 5-year contract extension earlier Thursday; Red Wings have lost 4 in row

Utah Hockey Club at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT – Karel Vejmelka made 38 saves for the Utah Hockey Club, who scored three straight goals to rally for a 4-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Vejmelka, who signed a five-year contract extension earlier Thursday, allowed two goals in the first period before backstopping the comeback despite the Red Wings holding a 40-19 edge in shots.

Michael Kesselring had two assists for Utah (28-25-9), which has won four of five. Ten players had at least one point.

Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren scored for Detroit (30-26-6), which has lost four straight. Alex Lyon made 15 saves.

Nick Schmaltz tied it 2-2 at 13:01 of the second period, scoring a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a cross-slot pass from Barrett Hayton on the power play.

Kevin Stenlund put Utah in front 3-2 at 2:55 of the third period, picking up a loose puck at the right face-off dot and beating Lyon with a snap shot.

Lawson Crouse took a spinning backhanded pass from Jack McBain and outwaited Lyon in front before putting a wrist shot over the glove for the 4-2 final at 7:51.

Utah took a 1-0 lead at 2:08 of the first period when Dylan Guenther scored with a one-timer from a tight angle below the left circle off a cross-slot pass from Alexander Kerfoot.

Larkin tied it 1-1 at 3:17, one-timing a loose puck in the slot past Vejmelka as he dove to the ice for his 25th goal of the season.

Berggren put Detroit ahead 2-1 at 8:49, finishing a rebound at the left post after Vejmelka knocked down Tyler Motte’s shot from the slot during a delayed penalty.

Red Wings forward Carter Mazur, making his NHL debut, sustained an upper-body injury on his second shift and did not return.

Latest News

Scheifele, Vilardi each has 3 points, Jets defeat Flyers to end 3-game skid

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Robertson scores OT winner, Stars edge Flames

Forsberg scores 2, Predators hold off Kraken

Vejmelka signs 5-year contract with Utah Hockey Club

Guentzel scores hat trick, Lightning rally past Sabres to stay hot

Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Blue Jackets, push winning streak to 5

Jarvis' late goal lifts Hurricanes past Bruins

Soucy traded to Rangers by Canucks for 3rd-round pick in 2025 Draft

Mazur makes Red Wings debut, fulfilling predicted childhood dream

Parayko could be out rest of regular season for Blues with knee injury

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Devils confident in playoff push despite Jack Hughes injury

Smith traded to Golden Knights by Rangers for Brisson, draft pick

Body Check Cup challenge encouraging fans to talk with doctor about cancer screenings 

Gourde returns to Lightning 'like he never left' after 3-team trade

NHL Buzz: Hamilton sidelined for Devils