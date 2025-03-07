Vejmelka makes 38 saves, Utah scores 3 straight to rally past Detroit

Vejmelka, who signed a five-year contract extension earlier Thursday, allowed two goals in the first period before backstopping the comeback despite the Red Wings holding a 40-19 edge in shots.

Michael Kesselring had two assists for Utah (28-25-9), which has won four of five. Ten players had at least one point.

Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren scored for Detroit (30-26-6), which has lost four straight. Alex Lyon made 15 saves.

Nick Schmaltz tied it 2-2 at 13:01 of the second period, scoring a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a cross-slot pass from Barrett Hayton on the power play.

Kevin Stenlund put Utah in front 3-2 at 2:55 of the third period, picking up a loose puck at the right face-off dot and beating Lyon with a snap shot.

Lawson Crouse took a spinning backhanded pass from Jack McBain and outwaited Lyon in front before putting a wrist shot over the glove for the 4-2 final at 7:51.

Utah took a 1-0 lead at 2:08 of the first period when Dylan Guenther scored with a one-timer from a tight angle below the left circle off a cross-slot pass from Alexander Kerfoot.

Larkin tied it 1-1 at 3:17, one-timing a loose puck in the slot past Vejmelka as he dove to the ice for his 25th goal of the season.

Berggren put Detroit ahead 2-1 at 8:49, finishing a rebound at the left post after Vejmelka knocked down Tyler Motte’s shot from the slot during a delayed penalty.

Red Wings forward Carter Mazur, making his NHL debut, sustained an upper-body injury on his second shift and did not return.