Utah at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (17-15-6) at STARS (23-13-1)

8 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Liam O'Brien -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alex Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Kevin Connauton, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz --Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Logan Stankoven

Colin Blackwell -- Sam Steel -- Arttu Hyry

Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley

Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell

Mathew Dumba -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)

Status report

Utah recalled Connauton, a defenseman, from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Utah coach Andre Tourigny said there are some game-time decisions with an illness going through the team recently. … The Stars held an optional morning skate. They are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Wedgewood will 'miss some time' for Avalanche with injury

Bennett fined $5,000 for actions in Panthers game

Matthews to return from upper-body injury for Maple Leafs against Bruins

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs host Bruins in Atlantic Division showdown

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 4

Saros makes 27 saves, Predators shut out Canucks to end 3-game skid

Draisaitl scores late to extend point streak to 13, lift Oilers past Ducks

Blackhawks hold off Canadiens, stop losing streak at 5

Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Panthers recover to defeat Penguins in shootout

Cole Hutson making name for himself with U.S. at 2025 World Junior Championship

Florida Panthers Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Lundqvist, Chara headline IIHF Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Capitals have retooled roster on fly while Ovechkin closes in on Gretzky

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings