Utah at Stars projected lineups

UTAH (17-15-6) at STARS (23-13-1)
8 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Liam O'Brien -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alex Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Robert Bortuzzo
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Kevin Connauton, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Matias Maccelli
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz --Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Logan Stankoven
Colin Blackwell -- Sam Steel -- Arttu Hyry
Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley
Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell
Mathew Dumba -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)
Status report
Utah recalled Connauton, a defenseman, from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Utah coach Andre Tourigny said there are some game-time decisions with an illness going through the team recently. … The Stars held an optional morning skate. They are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.