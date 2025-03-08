Bedard scores in OT, Blackhawks recover to top Utah

Marino saw the play leading up to the penalty shot this way: “It was kind of like a turnover there. Tracking back there, got tangled up with him. It is what it is.”

Marino scored from the right point at 5:04 of the third period to bring Utah within 3-2. The goal was Marino’s first of the season.

“Puck to the net, and (Jack McBain) had a good screen in front,” Marino said. “I don’t think he saw much. We were kind of doing that the whole night, low to high, and one was bound to go in. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to win.”

Keller's power-play goal at 12:16 tied the game 3-3. Sergachev passed across to Keller, who scored on a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

“I liked the third period,” Tourigny said. “I think our guys were resilient. I think we stick together. Down by two, I liked the mindset when we got there. We knew it would be tough, they would pack it in and they would defend hard. But I liked the fact that we were composed, we were resilient … I liked the way we responded to the adversity.

“We found a way to get a point, with three points out of four on a back-to-back. I think we need to put that in the bank and go home.”