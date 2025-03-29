Utah at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (32-29-12) at BLACKHAWKS (21-43-9)

4 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Nick DeSimone -- Michael Kesselring

Matt Villalta

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Liam O'Brien (lower body), Olli Maatta (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Oliver Moore -- Nick Foligno -- Joe Veleno

Landon Slaggert -- Lukas Reichel -- Patrick Maroon

Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Connor Murphy – Kevin Korchinski

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: TJ Brodie, Louis Crevier, Philipp Kurashev, Ethan Del Mastro

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow), Alec Martinez (hip), Jason Dickinson (wrist)

Status report

Villalta could make his season debut after Vejmelka made 30 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday; Villalta was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League earlier Friday. Maatta could be questionable after the defenseman was injured at Florida. ... Moore and Rinzel each will make his NHL debut after signing a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday; each played at the University of Minnesota.

