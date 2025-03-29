Utah at Blackhawks projected lineups

UTAH (32-29-12) at BLACKHAWKS (21-43-9)
4 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Nick DeSimone -- Michael Kesselring
Matt Villalta
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Liam O'Brien (lower body), Olli Maatta (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Oliver Moore -- Nick Foligno -- Joe Veleno
Landon Slaggert -- Lukas Reichel -- Patrick Maroon
Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Connor Murphy – Kevin Korchinski
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: TJ Brodie, Louis Crevier, Philipp Kurashev, Ethan Del Mastro
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow), Alec Martinez (hip), Jason Dickinson (wrist)
Status report
Villalta could make his season debut after Vejmelka made 30 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday; Villalta was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League earlier Friday. Maatta could be questionable after the defenseman was injured at Florida. ... Moore and Rinzel each will make his NHL debut after signing a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday; each played at the University of Minnesota.