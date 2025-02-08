Hurricanes pull away from Utah, end 3-game losing streak

Jalen Chatfield had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Svechnikov and Jackson Blake each had two assists for the Hurricanes (33-19-4), who had lost three in a row. Pyotr Kochetkov made 37 saves, including 20 in the third period.

Carolina played without Mikko Rantanen because of a lower-body injury. The forward, who has one goal and one assist in six games since being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 24, took a shot off the knee in the third period of a 2-1 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday but finished the game.

Rantanen is on Finland's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

Clayton Keller scored twice for Utah (23-23-9), which won its previous two games in overtime. Karel Vejmelka made 31 saves.

Chatfield gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 10:09 of the first period. He forced a turnover in his own zone before joining the rush and finishing a 2-on-1 with Jordan Staal.

Josh Doan tied it 1-1 on a power play at 17:35, avoiding Carolina defenseman Dmitry Orlov with a toe drag in the right face-off circle before scoring on a short-side snap shot over Kochetkov’s left shoulder.

Jarvis, who will represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, scored a power-play goal at 6:25 on a one-timer from the top of the left circle to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead.

It was Carolina’s first goal with the man-advantage in seven games.

Aho, who will play for Finland at 4 Nations, made it 3-1 at 8:35 when he knocked down Vejmelka’s clearing attempt above the left circle, then cut to hash marks to score on the backhand with the goalie out of position.

Keller cut it to 3-2 at 10:19, tucking a backhand five-hole on a breakaway. The play started when Keller jumped on a loose puck at his own blue line after Orlov fanned on a shot.

Aho’s short-handed goal put Carolina up 4-2 at 14:14. Jarvis chipped the puck ahead and chased it down in the corner before making a backhand pass to Aho, who tucked the puck inside the left post with Vejmelka sprawled on the ice. It was Aho’s 20th goal of the season.

Jarvis scored on a breakaway to make it 5-2 at 19:15. After gathering a loose puck in the neutral zone, he deked to the backhand and roofed a shot over Vejmelka.

Keller scored again, this time during a 5-on-3 power play, with a one-timer to cut it to 5-3 at 16:11 of the third.

Jordan Martinook scored an empty-net goal at 17:16 to make it 6-3, and Jack Roslovic scored at 18:34 for the 7-3 final.