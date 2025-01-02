Utah at Flames projected lineups

UTAH (16-15-6) at FLAMES (18-12-7)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Liam O'Brien -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alex Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Matias Maccelli, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- Mackenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie

Injured: None

Status report

Utah has a "little bug around the team" that could lead to some game-time decisions, coach Andre Tourigny said. ... Keller could return after missing a 4-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday because of an illness. ... Bortuzzo will play after missing nine games with a lower-body injury sustained against the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 10. ... Calgary will use the same lineup from a 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, with Vladar starting in goal.