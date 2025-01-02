Utah at Flames projected lineups

UTAH (16-15-6) at FLAMES (18-12-7)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Liam O'Brien -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alex Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Robert Bortuzzo
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Matias Maccelli, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- Mackenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: None
Status report
Utah has a "little bug around the team" that could lead to some game-time decisions, coach Andre Tourigny said. ... Keller could return after missing a 4-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday because of an illness. ... Bortuzzo will play after missing nine games with a lower-body injury sustained against the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 10. ... Calgary will use the same lineup from a 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, with Vladar starting in goal.