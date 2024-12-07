Utah scores 5 unanswered, tops slumping Sabres

Utah scored five unanswered goals, and Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves for Utah (11-11-4). Andre Tourigny got his 100th win as an NHL coach.

Tyson Kozak scored his first NHL goal, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves for the Sabres (11-13-3), who have been outscored 21-11 in their past six games (0-4-2).

Kozak gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 10:14 of the first period, redirecting a pass from Beck Malenstyn at the front of the net under Vejmelka's left arm. Kozak had a goal overturned in his NHL debut against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Kesselring tied it 1-1 at 3:18 of the second period, beating Luukkonen top corner from the high slot.

Mikael Sergachev made it 2-1 Utah 24 seconds later on a wrist shot from the left point. Luukkonen was out of position after Sabres defenseman Dennis Gilbert knocked Michael Carcone into the goaltender.

Nick Schmaltz, who had what appeared to be the game's opening goal overturned in the first period after a coach's challenge for goaltender interference, put Utah ahead 3-1 at 19:08. Luukkonen made an acrobatic save on Schmaltz, who was on the doorstep to push in the rebound.

Jack McBain extended it to 4-1 at 2:11 of the third period. Logan Cooley drove down the left side before centering a pass to McBain in front, who lifted it over Luukkonen.

Kevin Stenlund took a pass from Olli Maatta in the right circle to make it 5-1 at 12:07.

Jiri Kulich scored at 17:40 for the 5-2 final on a rebound of Owen Power's point shot in front of the net.