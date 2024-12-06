Utah at Sabres projected lineups

UTAH (10-11-4) at SABRES (11-12-3)

1 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B, SN1

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O'Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Ryan McLeod -- Jiri Kulich -- Peyton Krebs

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Jacob Bryson -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jack Quinn, Ryan Johnson

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body),

Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)

Status report

Utah is not expected to make any lineup changes from a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. … Buffalo held an optional practice Friday. ... Greenway, a forward, and Samuelsson, a defenseman, were each in a regular practice jersey after wearing a noncontact jersey at the morning skate before a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. It's unknown if either will be available against Utah.