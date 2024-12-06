Utah at Sabres projected lineups

UTAH (10-11-4) at SABRES (11-12-3)
1 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B, SN1
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Robert Bortuzzo
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O'Brien
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Ryan McLeod -- Jiri Kulich -- Peyton Krebs
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Jacob Bryson -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jack Quinn, Ryan Johnson
Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body),
Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)
Status report
Utah is not expected to make any lineup changes from a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. … Buffalo held an optional practice Friday. ... Greenway, a forward, and Samuelsson, a defenseman, were each in a regular practice jersey after wearing a noncontact jersey at the morning skate before a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. It's unknown if either will be available against Utah.