Utah at Bruins projected lineups

UTAH HOCKEY CLUB (7-8-3) at BRUINS (8-9-3)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NESN, SNO, TVAS

Utah Hockey Club projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Lawson Crouse

Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Robert Bortuzzo, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), John Marino (lower body), Sean Durzi (shoulder)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Georgii Merkulov -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status Report

Ingram, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Coach Andre Tourigny said he does not expect him to join the team on its current four-game road trip. … Kastelic is expected to return after missing a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday with a lower-body injury. … The Bruins reassigned forward Jeffrey Viel to Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.