Utah at Bruins projected lineups

UTAH HOCKEY CLUB (7-8-3) at BRUINS (8-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NESN, SNO, TVAS
Utah Hockey Club projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Lawson Crouse
Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Robert Bortuzzo, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), John Marino (lower body), Sean Durzi (shoulder)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau
Georgii Merkulov -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status Report
Ingram, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Coach Andre Tourigny said he does not expect him to join the team on its current four-game road trip. … Kastelic is expected to return after missing a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday with a lower-body injury. … The Bruins reassigned forward Jeffrey Viel to Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.