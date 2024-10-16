Utah at Ducks
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Alex Kerfoot -- Josh Doan
Matias Maccelli -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O'Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole -- Robert Bortuzzo
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Michael Carcone, Patrik Koch
Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Sean Durzi (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Robby Fabbri -- Mason McTavish -- Trevor Zegras
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy), Jackson LaCombe (illness)
Status report
Durzi, a defenseman, is expected to miss extended time after being injured during a 3-0 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Monday; Bortuzzo is expected to take his place Wednesday. ... Koch, a defenseman, was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... LaCombe, a defenseman, participated in the Ducks morning skate Wednesday, but will miss his third straight game. ... Zellweger will enter the lineup after Vaakanainen filled LaCombe's spot during a 3-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. ... Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said he was still considering a change on the fourth line prior to game time.