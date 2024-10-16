Utah at Ducks

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Alex Kerfoot -- Josh Doan

Matias Maccelli -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O'Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole -- Robert Bortuzzo

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Michael Carcone, Patrik Koch

Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Sean Durzi (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Robby Fabbri -- Mason McTavish -- Trevor Zegras

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy), Jackson LaCombe (illness)

Status report

Durzi, a defenseman, is expected to miss extended time after being injured during a 3-0 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Monday; Bortuzzo is expected to take his place Wednesday. ... Koch, a defenseman, was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... LaCombe, a defenseman, participated in the Ducks morning skate Wednesday, but will miss his third straight game. ... Zellweger will enter the lineup after Vaakanainen filled LaCombe's spot during a 3-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. ... Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said he was still considering a change on the fourth line prior to game time.