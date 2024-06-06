Utah announces 6 finalists for team name through online poll

2nd-round voting open until June 20, details on next steps released in coming months

NHL Utah

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Utah has narrowed down the list of candidates for its team name to six selections.

More than 520,000 fans voted online from a selection of 20 names, and the top six -- which accounted for 60 percent of the total vote -- were announced Thursday.

Those were: Utah Blizzard, Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC), Utah Mammoth, Utah Outlaws, Utah Venom and Utah Yeti.

The second phase of voting launched Thursday and will be open until June 20. Details on the final steps in the name selection process will be announced in the coming months.

The team will wear jerseys that display UTAH during the inaugural season of 2024-25. Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), owner of the Utah franchise, will work on an identity, logo, mascot and other branding elements for the 2025-26 season after the name has been selected. 

The NHL Board of Governors on April 18 voted to establish an NHL team in Utah owned by Ryan and Ashley Smith, who purchased the contracts of Arizona Coyotes executives, coaches and players. It will play at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, home of the Utah Jazz since 1991-92.

The Arizona franchise is inactive after playing in the Greater Phoenix area since relocating from Winnipeg for the 1996-97 season.

Related Content

Players excited for fresh start with Utah NHL team

Latest News

Blackhawks have 'really great options' with No. 2 pick in Draft, GM says

Oilers' charge to Cup Final stirs memories of last Edmonton run in 2006

2024 Stanley Cup Final EDGE stats: Bobrovsky vs. Skinner

Draisaitl, Oilers legend Messier share longtime connection

Stanley Cup Final matchup fun facts: Edmonton vs South Florida 

Buium talks competitiveness, desire to win on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Celebrini, set for testing at combine, has 'certain look' of future NHL star

Wochy, League's oldest living player at 101, subject of NHL Productions film

Prime Video announces NHL docuseries chronicling life on, off ice

Mateiko's World Juniors experience raising profile ahead of 2024 NHL Draft

Oilers power play, Panthers physicality should be key factors in Stanley Cup Final

Oilers, Panthers have ingredients to provide epic Stanley Cup Final

NHL matchups, odds to watch: Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

McDavid expects 'no surprises' from Bennett, Tkachuk of Panthers

State Your Case: Barkov or Draisaitl in Stanley Cup Final

AHL notebook: Blue Jackets, Predators prospects in Calder Cup spotlight

Panthers ‘have to be disciplined,’ limit Oilers’ power-play chances in Final

ESPN analyst Callahan joins 'NHL @TheRink' podcast