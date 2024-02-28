United States performed forgotten 'Miracle on Ice' 64 years ago

The home crowd got even more thrills that Sunday afternoon when the United States faced the mighty Soviet Union. Blyth Arena was filled, and a huge TV audience was watching the game on both sides of the United States-Canada border.

As expected, the Soviets took 2-1 lead into the second period, but then the Minnesota brother act went into action. Roger Christian teamed up with Bill to tie the game 2-2. Back and forth the teams battled in the third period until the Christians did it again. Bill took passes from Tom Williams and brother Roger at 14:59 to put the United States ahead to stay.

"That was it," Riley said, "because McCartan wasn't going to let the Russians score again."

Understating his amazing performance, McCartain said, "This is a very exciting time of my life."

Said Hubbard: "When the buzzer went off, the crowd cheered an underdog U.S squad that now was in the driver's seat to win its first-ever Olympic gold medal in hockey."

In the way was Czechoslovakia and a few other unexpected obstacles, especially fatigue.

"We beat the Russians on Saturday afternoon," Mayasich said, "and had to get up at five in the morning on Sunday. We had only two sets of (defensemen) and played every game and that took a lot out of us."

There would be no schedule change Feb. 28, 1960. Sure enough, the more energetic opponents led 4-3 at the end of two.

"We knew we had at least one good period left in us," Mayasich said.

(They also had one surprise friend emerge from nowhere.)

Nikolai "Sollu" Sologubov, the jovial Soviet captain, had befriended some of the United States skaters. Uninvited, he visited its locker room and offered a suggestion:

"Take some oxygen and get some more energy."

Said Riley: "Some of our guys took his advice."

Riley later told S. Kip Farrington, author of "Skates, Sticks and Men," that it was "my team's burning desire to win that eventually made the difference."

The real difference-makers were the Cleary and Christian brothers. At 5:59 of the third, Roger Christian tied the score on a pass from Bill. Within two minutes, Mayasich skimmed a pass to Bob Cleary, who scored what would be the gold medal-winning goal. Bob got one more and the United States scored six unanswered third-period goals to win 9-4.

The United States had its first-ever gold medal and national TV coverage gave ice hockey its biggest boost in the country up until that moment.

"For us," McCartan said, "it was a special feeling because something like that had never happened before."

Two graduates of the 1960 team enjoyed NHL careers: Williams, who skated on a line with the Christian brothers, was signed by the Bruins for the 1961-62 season. He eventually became a regular and played 13 seasons in the NHL, at the time the only United States-born player in the League.

Although the Christian and Cleary brothers starred for Riley, it was McCartan who emerged the most popular hero. The Rangers signed him and started him against Gordie Howe's Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on March 6, 1960. I covered that game and my most vivid memory was McCartan stopping a Howe breakaway early, leading to a 3-1 Rangers win.

"The reason I was able to get a chance with the Rangers was because of all the gold medal publicity," McCartan told me. "The ratio between the publicity and my possibilities of actually making it to the NHL was about 80 percent publicity and 20 percent fact."

McCartan finished the season in New York allowing only seven goals in four games, good for a 1.75 goals-against average. When he returned the following fall, it was a different story.

"I was up against players like Bobby Hull, Alex Delvecchio and all the great Montreal (Canadiens) players," he said. "After eight games, I was demoted to Kitchener in the minors and that was it for me and the NHL."

Nor did he have any regrets.

"I didn't last all that long, but I wouldn't have changed a thing. I was happy enough to just get to the NHL, to compete and see what it was like. I always loved the game of hockey and loved that we got that gold medal at Squaw Valley."

We all loved that original -- and often understated -- Miracle on Ice!