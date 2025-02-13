United States Finland projected lineups

UNITED STATES vs. FINLAND
4 Nations Face-Off, Bell Centre, Montreal
8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS
United States projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Jack Eichel -- Matthew Tkachuk
Jake Guentzel -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Hughes
Brady Tkachuk -- J.T. Miller -- Matt Boldy
Brock Nelson -- Vincent Trocheck -- Dylan Larkin
Zach Werenski -- Charlie McAvoy
Jaccob Slavin -- Adam Fox
Noah Hanifin -- Brock Faber
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson, Jeremy Swayman
Injured: None
Finland projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Aleksander Barkov -- Mikko Rantanen
Roope Hintz -- Sebastian Aho -- Patrik Laine
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mikael Granlund
Teuvo Teravainen -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia
Niko Mikkola -- Esa Lindell
Urho Vaakanainen -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Olli Maatta -- Henri Jokiharju
Juuse Saros
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Kaapo Kakko, Kevin Lankinen
Injured: None
Status report
Finland held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Rantanen did not skate; he is expected to play, but coach Antti Pennanen could update his status prior to game time.