United States Finland projected lineups

UNITED STATES vs. FINLAND

4 Nations Face-Off, Bell Centre, Montreal

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS

United States projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Jack Eichel -- Matthew Tkachuk

Jake Guentzel -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Hughes

Brady Tkachuk -- J.T. Miller -- Matt Boldy

Brock Nelson -- Vincent Trocheck -- Dylan Larkin

Zach Werenski -- Charlie McAvoy

Jaccob Slavin -- Adam Fox

Noah Hanifin -- Brock Faber

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson, Jeremy Swayman

Injured: None

Finland projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Aleksander Barkov -- Mikko Rantanen

Roope Hintz -- Sebastian Aho -- Patrik Laine

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mikael Granlund

Teuvo Teravainen -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia

Niko Mikkola -- Esa Lindell

Urho Vaakanainen -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Olli Maatta -- Henri Jokiharju

Juuse Saros

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Kaapo Kakko, Kevin Lankinen

Injured: None

Status report

Finland held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Rantanen did not skate; he is expected to play, but coach Antti Pennanen could update his status prior to game time.