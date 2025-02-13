United States Finland projected lineups

4 nations faceoff
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UNITED STATES vs. FINLAND

4 Nations Face-Off, Bell Centre, Montreal

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS

United States projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Jack Eichel -- Matthew Tkachuk

Jake Guentzel -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Hughes

Brady Tkachuk -- J.T. Miller -- Matt Boldy

Brock Nelson -- Vincent Trocheck -- Dylan Larkin

Zach Werenski -- Charlie McAvoy

Jaccob Slavin -- Adam Fox

Noah Hanifin -- Brock Faber

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson, Jeremy Swayman

Injured: None

Finland projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Aleksander Barkov -- Mikko Rantanen

Roope Hintz -- Sebastian Aho -- Patrik Laine

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mikael Granlund

Teuvo Teravainen -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia

Niko Mikkola -- Esa Lindell

Urho Vaakanainen -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Olli Maatta -- Henri Jokiharju

Juuse Saros

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Kaapo Kakko, Kevin Lankinen

Injured: None

Status report

Finland held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Rantanen did not skate; he is expected to play, but coach Antti Pennanen could update his status prior to game time.

Latest News

3 Keys: United States vs. Finland, 4 Nations Face-Off

Crosby's childhood coach thrilled with Canada performance against Sweden

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Theodore to miss rest of 4 Nations Face-Off for Canada with upper-body injury

Crosby meeting highlights memorable day for Make-A-Wish 15-year-old

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

Alfredsson appreciative of 4 Nations opportunity with Sweden

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Crosby grows legend for Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off opening win

Marner's hero moment comes with assist from Crosby in Canada's OT victory

Binnington makes Canada’s faith in him pay off in 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Sweden taking positives from OT loss in 4 Nations Face-Off opener 

Gustavsson 'huge' save allows Sweden to get to OT against Canada

Marner, Canada recover, top Sweden in OT in 4 Nations Face-Off opener

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Travis Sanheim

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Jonas Brodin

Top candidates for 2025 Hobey Baker Award as best player in NCAA  

Gustavsson robs Toews with impressive blocker save in 4 Nations opening night