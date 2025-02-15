United States vs. Canada projected lineups

UNITED STATES (1-0-0-0) vs. CANADA (0-1-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
United States projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Jack Eichel -- Matthew Tkachuk
Jake Guentzel -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Hughes
J.T. Miller -- Dylan Larkin -- Matt Boldy
Brock Nelson -- Vincent Trocheck -- Kyle Connor
Zach Werenski -- Charlie McAvoy
Noah Hanifin -- Adam Fox
Jaccob Slavin -- Brock Faber
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson, Jeremy Swayman
Injured: None
Canada projected lineup
Sam Reinhart -- Connor McDavid -- Mitch Marner
Sidney Crosby -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mark Stone
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Brayden Point
Brad Marchand -- Sam Bennett -- Seth Jarvis
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Morrissey -- Colton Parayko
Travis Sanheim -- Drew Doughty
Jordan Binnington
Adin Hill
Scratched: Travis Konecny, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The U.S. will start with the same forward lines and defense pairs it switched to during the second period against Finland. … Bennett will replace Konecny, a forward. Sanheim replaces Theodore, who is out for the tournament after sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period against Sweden. ... Makar (illness) is a game-time decision. If he can't play, Canada will be allowed to add Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars) to its roster and insert him into the lineup.