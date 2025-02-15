United States vs. Canada projected lineups

By NHL.com
UNITED STATES (1-0-0-0) vs. CANADA (0-1-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

United States projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Jack Eichel -- Matthew Tkachuk

Jake Guentzel -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Hughes

J.T. Miller -- Dylan Larkin -- Matt Boldy

Brock Nelson -- Vincent Trocheck -- Kyle Connor

Zach Werenski -- Charlie McAvoy

Noah Hanifin -- Adam Fox

Jaccob Slavin -- Brock Faber

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson, Jeremy Swayman

Injured: None

Canada projected lineup

Sam Reinhart -- Connor McDavid -- Mitch Marner

Sidney Crosby -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mark Stone

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Brayden Point

Brad Marchand -- Sam Bennett -- Seth Jarvis

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Morrissey -- Colton Parayko

Travis Sanheim -- Drew Doughty

Jordan Binnington

Adin Hill

Scratched: Travis Konecny, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The U.S. will start with the same forward lines and defense pairs it switched to during the second period against Finland. … Bennett will replace Konecny, a forward. Sanheim replaces Theodore, who is out for the tournament after sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period against Sweden. ... Makar (illness) is a game-time decision. If he can't play, Canada will be allowed to add Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars) to its roster and insert him into the lineup.

