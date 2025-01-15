Jarry placed on waivers by Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Tristan Jarry was placed on waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old goalie is in the second season of a five-year, $26.875 million contract ($5.375 million average annual value) that runs through the 2027-28 season he signed July 1, 2023. Jarry is 8-8-4 with a 3.31 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in 22 games (21 starts) this season.

He did not practice Wednesday after allowing three goals on 17 shots Tuesday, a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Jarry has allowed at least three goals in four of his past five starts for the Penguins (18-20-8), who have lost three in a row and seven of their past eight games (1-4-3).

“It’s tough,” Jarry said after also allowing three goals on 17 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. “A loss is a loss, at the end of the day, but I thought the team played well. They did a good job. ... I think we’ve just got to get back to the things that have been working for us.”

The expected primary starter in training camp, Jarry began the season 1-1-0 with a 5.47 GAA and .836 save percentage in three starts before being assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan Oct. 26. He was 4-1-0 with a 2.16 GAA and .926 save percentage in the AHL before being recalled Nov. 9.

“I want to come back here and I want to play well. That's my goal,” Jarry said on Nov. 10. “That's what I want to do. I want to help this team as much as possible. Whenever I'm in the net, I think (about) giving them a chance to win and helping this team get in a good place."

Jarry lost his first three games back (0-2-1), first allowing five goals on 38 shots in a 6-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 15. He won four in a row from Nov. 27-Dec. 7, making 117 saves on 128 shots (.914), but is 3-5-3 since.

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said Jarry has "zero" health issues and will be assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton if he clears waivers.

Last season, Jarry had an NHL career-high six shutouts, tied for the League lead with Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida Panthers), Connor Ingram (Arizona Coyotes), Charlie Lindgren (Washington Capitals) and Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets), but was 19-25-5 with a 2.91 GAA and .903 save percentage, each his worst in a season with at least three games played.

Alex Nedeljkovic, who has shared the starting role, is 7-7-4 with a 3.40 GAA and .886 save percentage since starting the season with a lower-body injury. He made his season debut Oct. 20, giving up five goals on 36 shots in a 6-3 loss at the Winnipeg Jets.

The injury to Nedeljkovic and Jarry’s stint with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton led Joel Blomqvist, a 23-year-old prospect, to make his NHL debut. He was 3-5-0 with a 3.60 GAA and .904 save percentage in eight games (seven starts) but has spent most of the season in the AHL since his last start with Pittsburgh on Nov. 11.

Blomqvist will be recalled from the AHL to be part of a tandem with Nedeljkovic.

Jarry became the No. 1 goalie after Matt Murray was traded to the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 7, 2020. Murray won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Selected in the second round by Pittsburgh (No. 44) at the 2013 NHL Draft, Jarry is 144-93-29 with a 2.75 GAA and .910 save percentage in 279 regular-season games (267 starts) and 2-6 with a 3.00 GAA and .891 save percentage in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Penguins have missed the past two postseasons after qualifying for each of the previous 16. They are four points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"What needs to change is a commitment to play defense. That's what I think,” coach Mike Sullivan said after the loss Tuesday. “I'm worried about making sure that we play defense. If we play defense, we'll win games.”