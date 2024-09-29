Training Camp Buzz: Elias Lindholm returns to Bruins practice after 9-day absence

Welcome to the 2024-25 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Boston Bruins

Elias Lindholm returned to practice for the Bruins on Sunday wearing a non-contact jersey. The 29-year-old forward missed nine days because of an undisclosed injury. Additionally, his son, Luka, was born Sept. 23, which he announced via Instagram on Thursday.

"It was good to see him," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Sunday. "Plays are being made, he's finishing plays. He's killing plays in the [defensive] zone. You can see his hockey senses, smarts. The bad thing is he’s not up to speed yet.”

Lindholm participated in the first on-ice practice of training camp Sept. 19 but has been out since then. On Sunday he retook his place on the first line between Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak.

"It was definitely fun to be back and to be playing with those two," Lindholm said. "I thought we had some good looks there [the] first practice, and definitely excited to get going and get to learn more about them."

Lindholm said he hopes to play in one or two preseason games before the Bruins open the regular season against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 8 at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS). Boston has three preseason games remaining: against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and the Washington Capitals on Oct. 5.-- Joe Pohoryles

Washington Capitals

Rasmus Sandin is expected to play in his first preseason game when the Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT), after the defenseman missed the start of training camp while awaiting his new visa in Sweden.

Sandin arrived in Washington on Tuesday night and skated Thursday and Friday. He took his training camp skate test Saturday.

"He skated yesterday, did his skate test, got through it with flying colors, got an extra little skate in," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Sunday. "Looked good today, so he's ready to roll for tomorrow."

Sandin said he skated in Sweden with a group of unsigned players while waiting for his visa issue to be resolved, so he at least was able to keep up his conditioning.

He'll likely also play in Washington's preseason finale against the Boston Bruins on Saturday to get ready for the regular-season opener against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 12.

"It was taking some extra time, but at least I'm here now and I'm getting back with the team," Sandin said. "During the time it was frustrating, but it was nice to have some contact with some of the guys on the team too and it calmed me down a little bit. But finally here and happy to be back." --Tom Gulitti

Edmonton Oilers

Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard left at 11:58 of the first period during a 5-4 preseason win against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday, following a collision in his crease.

Oilers forward Noah Philp ran into Pickard breaking up a pass in front intended for Kraken forward Yanni Gourde with Seattle leading 2-1.

Pickard was knocked backwards and stayed down on the ice for a few moments. He got up, was assessed by the Oilers head athletic therapist T.D. Forss and went to the dressing room, replaced by Olivier Rodrigue.

Coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game that there was no update on Pickard, who was to be evaluated, and that the team hoped to know more Sunday.

Pickard is expected to back up Stuart Skinner this season. He was 12-7-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 23 games (20 starts) last season, and 1-1 with a 2.21 GAA and .915 save percentage in three games (two starts) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. -- Derek Van Diest

Pittsburgh Penguins

Erik Karlsson has stopped skating in his recovery from an upper-body injury.

The defenseman has been day to day since Pittsburgh opened training camp Sept. 18. Karlsson skated on an individual basis before three practices from Sept. 21-24.

On Wednesday, Karlsson had a scheduled day off. He did not take the ice again the following day before the Penguins had off Friday.

The 34-year-old will not skate this weekend, coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday.

"We'll go from there," Sullivan said. "That's just part of the rehab process and where he's at right now."

Sullivan was asked Thursday if he thought Karlsson would be ready for the Penguins' regular-season opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 9.

"I'm confident that he's going to make progress here," Sullivan said. "So right now, his status is day to day. I know our group is working with him. Progress is being made. So I'm confident that we'll have success."

Karlsson, likely to remain on a defense pair with Marcus Pettersson when healthy, led Pittsburgh defensemen with 56 points (11 goals, 45 assists) in 82 games last season after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team trade involving the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 6, 2023. -- Wes Crosby