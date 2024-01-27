Maple Leafs at Jets

MAPLE LEAFS (24-14-8) at JETS (30-11-5)
7 p.m. ET; SN
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Ryan Reaves
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren
Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins
Ilya Samsonov
Martin Jones
Scratched: Tyler Bertuzzi, William Lagesson, Mark Giordano
Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (fractured knuckle)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Alex Iafallo -- Cole Perfetti -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Dominic Toninato
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Mark Scheifele (lower body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Jarnkrok is week to week after the forward was injured during practice Friday; Reaves will take his place in the lineup. ... Samsonov will make his third straight start. ... Vilardi is expected to return after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Morrissey is also expected to play after leaving in the first period of a 1-0 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Hellebuyck will start after Brossoit made 29 saves at Toronto. ... Scheifele, a center, will miss his sixth straight game, but has resumed practicing in full.