Maple Leafs at Jets

MAPLE LEAFS (24-14-8) at JETS (30-11-5)

7 p.m. ET; SN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Ryan Reaves

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: Tyler Bertuzzi, William Lagesson, Mark Giordano

Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (fractured knuckle)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Alex Iafallo -- Cole Perfetti -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Dominic Toninato

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Mark Scheifele (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Jarnkrok is week to week after the forward was injured during practice Friday; Reaves will take his place in the lineup. ... Samsonov will make his third straight start. ... Vilardi is expected to return after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Morrissey is also expected to play after leaving in the first period of a 1-0 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Hellebuyck will start after Brossoit made 29 saves at Toronto. ... Scheifele, a center, will miss his sixth straight game, but has resumed practicing in full.