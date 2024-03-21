Matthews has 5 points, Maple Leafs pull away to defeat Capitals

Gets 2 goals to reach 57 for season; Ovechkin scores twice for Washington, which had won 3 in row

Recap: Maple Leafs at Capitals 3.20.24

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Auston Matthews had two goals and three assists in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 7-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

Max Domi had four assists for the Maple Leafs (39-20-9), who had lost two straight (0-1-1) and were coming off a 4-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. William Nylander and John Tavares each had a goal and two assists, and Joseph Woll made 18 saves.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice for the Capitals (33-26-9), who had won three straight. Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves.

Ovechkin has five goals in his past three games.

Matthews gave Toronto a 1-0 lead 16 seconds into the game. Domi got to a loose puck behind the Washington net and passed in front to Matthews, who scored from just beyond the crease.

Nylander made it 2-0 at 56 seconds of the second period. He received a pass from Tavares and scored over Lindgren’s left shoulder from the right face-off circle.

Ovechkin pulled the Capitals within 2-1 on the power play at 9:57 with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a pass from John Carlson.

Matthews made it 3-1 at 12:59 when he scored through a screen on a wrist shot from the right point for his NHL-leading 57th goal of the season.

Connor McMichael cut it to 3-2 at 13:34. Rasmus Sandin’s shot went off the end boards, and McMichael banked the puck in off Woll from below the goal line.

Matthews appeared to complete the hat trick at 16:42, but the goal was overturned after Washington challenged for offside.

Toronto pushed it to 4-2 at 19:35 when Domi’s shot deflected off Jake McCabe and past Lindgren.

Ovechkin pulled the Capitals within 4-3 at 6:42 of the third period, scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle off a pass from Dylan Strome.

Bobby McMann extended it to 5-3 at 7:58, and Tyler Bertuzzi gave the Maple Leafs a 6-3 lead at 8:36 when he scored at the right side of the net off a no-look backhand pass from Matthews.

Tavares scored a power-play goal at 16:02 for the 7-3 final.

