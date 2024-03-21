Ovechkin, Matthews put on show while pursuing goal-scoring history

Ovechkin also scored two goals to increase his career total to 845, moving him within 50 of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894. The 38-year-old left wing has scored five goals in his past three games and 15 in his past 22 games to up his season total to 23.

Some wondered if Ovechkin was slowing down and would have to settle for second in goals behind Gretzky after scoring only eight goals in his first 43 games this season, but he’s showing he has a lot left in the tank in his 19th NHL season.

“He’s the greatest goal-scorer of all time,” Matthews said. “So, it's always fun to play against him still and still watch him get it done and the excitement and passion he gets when he scores goals. Obviously, we'd like to see him not score against us, but when you're that good, you're bound to get opportunities and he makes good on them most of the time.”

Ovechkin would similarly have preferred that Matthews didn’t score Wednesday, particularly with the Capitals (33-26-9) trailing the Detroit Red Wings by one point for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference and desperate for a win.

Otherwise, Ovechkin said he is rooting for Matthews in his chase of 70 goals. He’s on pace to finish the season with 68, which would be the most in the NHL since Ovechkin scored 65 in 2007-08.

“It’s great,” Ovechkin said. “I’m happy for him. Hope he gets it, maybe 70.”

Matthews appreciated the kind words, saying, “It means a lot, obviously.” But he was more concerned with the Maple Leafs (39-20-9) rebounding from a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, solidifying their hold on third in the Atlantic Division -- they increased their lead on the fourth-place Tampa Bay Lightning to seven points -- and sharpening their game for the playoffs.

“We’ve got more stuff to worry about in our locker room as far as trying to build our game towards the end of the season and stuff,” Matthews said. “I think the individual stuff, obviously you want to accomplish stuff. You want to push yourself to be as great as you can. That's what I try to do every night.”

Matthews had cooled off from scoring 52 goals in his first 55 games this season with a more-human three goals in 11 games before Wednesday, but as Ovechkin noted, “One game he can score four goals.” Moved to the top line with Matthews and Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi helped reignite Matthews’ scoring spree with four assists.

The first came on a centering pass to Matthews alone in front for a 1-0 Toronto lead 16 seconds into the game. After William Nylander made it 2-0 at 56 seconds of the second period, Ovechkin got the Capitals within 2-1 with his trademark one-timer from the left circle for a power-play goal at 9:57.