Coach’s Challenge: TOR @ VGK – 13:34 of the Second Period 

Challenge Initiated By: Toronto

Type of Challenge: Goaltender InterferenceResult: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal VegasExplanation: After video review, it was determined that Vegas’ Tanner Pearson was making a play on the loose puck in the crease, and therefore, did not constitute goaltender interference. According to Rule 69.7, “In a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact with the goalkeeper will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

