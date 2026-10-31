Maple Leafs at Canucks projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (7-6-2) at CANUCKS (3-11-1)
7 p.m. ET; SNO, SNW, SNP
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Gavin McKenna -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Roslovic
Easton Cowan -- Nick Paul -- William Nylander
Dakota Joshua -- Colton Sissons -- Vinni Lettieri
Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Zack MacEwen
Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh
Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stecher
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Cole McWard, Bo Groulx, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Max Domi (undisclosed), John Tavares (lower body), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Linus Karlsson
Drew O'Connor -- Jacob Quillan -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Paul Cotter -- Max Sasson -- Arshdeep Bains
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Jamie Oleksiak -- Tom Willander
Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini
Leevi Merilainen
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Guillaume Brisebois, Luke Schenn, Brendan Gallagher
Injured: Filip Chytil (shoulder), Thatcher Demko (hip)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Tanev was activated from injured reserve by the Maple Leafs on Saturday and will return after missing nine games with an upper-body injury sustained Oct. 10 at the Colorado Avalanche. … Joshua will make his season debut following a core injury sustained late last season. … Chytil, a center, was placed on injured reserve Friday after reaggravating a shoulder injury in a 3-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday; Quillan was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Friday and could make his Canucks debut against his former team after being traded by Toronto on Oct. 15. Cotter and O’Connor have each played center this season and could also move into Chytil’s spot. … It was unclear based on Vancouver’s short practice Friday whether Mancini or Schenn would play on defense.