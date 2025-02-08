Maple Leafs at Canucks projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (33-19-2) at CANUCKS (25-18-11)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
William Nylander -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Max Pacioretty -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Conor Timmins, Dakota Mermis, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Aman
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Carson Soucy
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Vittorio Mancini
Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed)
Status Report
Neither team held a morning skate, but the Maple Leafs did practice on Friday in Vancouver. … The Canucks did not practice on Friday, so there was no update on Hughes, a defensemen who will miss his fourth straight game.