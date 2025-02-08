Maple Leafs at Canucks projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (33-19-2) at CANUCKS (25-18-11)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

William Nylander -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Max Pacioretty -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Conor Timmins, Dakota Mermis, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Aman

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Carson Soucy

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Vittorio Mancini

Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed)

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate, but the Maple Leafs did practice on Friday in Vancouver. … The Canucks did not practice on Friday, so there was no update on Hughes, a defensemen who will miss his fourth straight game.