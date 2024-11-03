Parayko gets 3 points, Blues spoil Berube’s return with Maple Leafs

Berube, who coached the Blues from 2018-2023, helped lead St. Louis to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

Jordan Kyrou scored, and Ryan Suter had two assists for the Blues (6-6-0), who ended a three-game skid. Jordan Binnington made 35 saves.

St. Louis defenseman Philip Broberg left the game because of a lower-body injury at 7:02 of the second period. He was injured when Toronto forward Mitch Marner fell on his right leg along the left boards in the offensive zone. He skated off on his own but limped down the tunnel.

Marner and Steven Lorentz scored for the Maple Leafs (6-5-1), who had won their past two games. Joseph Woll made 20 saves.

Marner put Toronto ahead 1-0 at 5:25 of the first period, collecting a loose puck off a Conor Timmins’ shot from the right point.

Parayko tied it 1-1 at 3:29 of the second period on a slap shot from the right point.

Kyrou gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead at 8:08 when his centering pass caromed in off the left skate of Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe. It was his first goal in 11 games.

Parayko extended it to 3-1 at 12:33 on a one-timer from the left point.

Lorentz cut it to 3-2 at 13:52 of the third period, scoring on a loose puck off a rebound.

Pavel Buchnevich scored an empty-net goal at 19:21 for the 4-2 final.