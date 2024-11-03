Parayko gets 3 points, Blues spoil Berube’s return with Maple Leafs

Binnington stops 35 for St. Louis, which ends skid at 3; Broberg leaves with lower-body injury

Maple Leafs at Blues | Recap

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Colton Parayko scored twice in the second period and had an assist, and the St. Louis Blues spoiled Craig Berube’s return with a 4-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

Berube, who coached the Blues from 2018-2023, helped lead St. Louis to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

Jordan Kyrou scored, and Ryan Suter had two assists for the Blues (6-6-0), who ended a three-game skid. Jordan Binnington made 35 saves.

St. Louis defenseman Philip Broberg left the game because of a lower-body injury at 7:02 of the second period. He was injured when Toronto forward Mitch Marner fell on his right leg along the left boards in the offensive zone. He skated off on his own but limped down the tunnel.

Marner and Steven Lorentz scored for the Maple Leafs (6-5-1), who had won their past two games. Joseph Woll made 20 saves.

Marner put Toronto ahead 1-0 at 5:25 of the first period, collecting a loose puck off a Conor Timmins’ shot from the right point.

Parayko tied it 1-1 at 3:29 of the second period on a slap shot from the right point.

Kyrou gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead at 8:08 when his centering pass caromed in off the left skate of Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe. It was his first goal in 11 games.

Parayko extended it to 3-1 at 12:33 on a one-timer from the left point.

Lorentz cut it to 3-2 at 13:52 of the third period, scoring on a loose puck off a rebound.

Pavel Buchnevich scored an empty-net goal at 19:21 for the 4-2 final.

Related Content

Berube receives standing ovation in return to St. Louis 

Latest News

Crosby scores twice in 2nd straight game, Penguins defeat Canadiens

Larkin's 2 goals help Red Wings edge Sabres, stop slide

Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators shut out Kraken

Ovechkin gets goal, 2 assists to help Capitals ease past Blue Jackets

Berube receives standing ovation in return to St. Louis 

Bertuzzi ties it late in 3rd, Blackhawks rally to defeat Kings in shootout

Stars returning home from Finland with memories, lessons, but no wins

NHL Buzz: Rust skates, remains week to week for Penguins

Global Series blog: A.J. Greer

Global Series blog: Esa Lindell

Finnish players lead way for Panthers in Global Series sweep against Stars

Greer, Panthers complete sweep of Stars at Global Series Finland

Ersson leaves Flyers loss to Bruins with lower-body injury, timetable unknown

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Finland President Stubb says Global Series 'like the Super Bowl'

Kurri celebrated as Borje Salming Courage Award winner during Global Series Finland

Barzal, Pelech each out 4-6 weeks for Islanders

Tom Brady hits ice for 1st time with Tie Domi, looks sharp in hockey gear