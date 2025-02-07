Video Review: TOR @ SEA – 12:37 of the Second Period

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call is upheld – Goal Toronto

Explanation: Video review upheld the Referees’ call on the ice that Matthew Knies’ stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Seattle net. According to Rule 37.5, “If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed.”

