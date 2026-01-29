Maple Leafs at Kraken projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (24-20-9) at KRAKEN (24-19-9)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies
Nicholas Robertson -- Nicolas Roy -- Calle Jarnkrok
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Easton Cowan
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Philippe Myers, Marshall Rifai
Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (groin)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko
Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryan Lindgren -- Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Ben Meyers (lower body)
Status report
Nylander participated in the morning skate but the forward is not expected to play. … Cowan and Robertson will switch spots, with Robertson moving to the third line and Cowan to the fourth line. … The Kraken will deploy the same lineup from a 5-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, with the exception of Daccord starting in place of Grubauer.