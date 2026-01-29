Maple Leafs at Kraken projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (24-20-9) at KRAKEN (24-19-9)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies

Nicholas Robertson -- Nicolas Roy -- Calle Jarnkrok

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Easton Cowan

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Philippe Myers, Marshall Rifai

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (groin)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko

Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryan Lindgren -- Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Ben Meyers (lower body)

Status report

Nylander participated in the morning skate but the forward is not expected to play. … Cowan and Robertson will switch spots, with Robertson moving to the third line and Cowan to the fourth line. … The Kraken will deploy the same lineup from a 5-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, with the exception of Daccord starting in place of Grubauer.

