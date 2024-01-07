Maple Leafs hand Sharks 11th straight loss

Mitchell Marner and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for the Maple Leafs (20-10-7), who swept a three-game California road trip. Martin Jones made 23 saves.

Mikael Granlund scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves for the Sharks (9-28-3), who have lost 11 consecutive games for the second time this season (started 0-10-1).

Marner put Toronto ahead 1-0 at 15:22 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the left circle during a 5-on-3 power play.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Sharks 17-3 in the first period.

Jarnkrok made it 2-0 at 19:17 of the second period with a turnaround shot from the left circle that trickled five-hole on Blackwood.

Nylander increased the lead to 3-0 at 9:34 of the third period when he scored with a wrist shot blocker side from the right circle.

Granlund cut it to 3-1 at 11:57, tapping in a backdoor pass from Fabian Zetterlund.

Nylander's second of the game made it 4-1 at 16:28. He banked in a shot from below the goal line after Blackwood stopped his one-timer from point-blank range.