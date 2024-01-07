Maple Leafs hand Sharks 11th straight loss

Nylander has 2 goals, assist for Toronto, which sweeps California road trip

Recap: Maple Leafs @ Sharks 1.6.24

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- William Nylander had two goals and an assist for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who extended the San Jose Sharks' losing streak to 11 games with a 4-1 win at SAP Center on Saturday.

Mitchell Marner and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for the Maple Leafs (20-10-7), who swept a three-game California road trip. Martin Jones made 23 saves.

Mikael Granlund scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves for the Sharks (9-28-3), who have lost 11 consecutive games for the second time this season (started 0-10-1).

Marner put Toronto ahead 1-0 at 15:22 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the left circle during a 5-on-3 power play.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Sharks 17-3 in the first period.

Jarnkrok made it 2-0 at 19:17 of the second period with a turnaround shot from the left circle that trickled five-hole on Blackwood.

Nylander increased the lead to 3-0 at 9:34 of the third period when he scored with a wrist shot blocker side from the right circle.

Granlund cut it to 3-1 at 11:57, tapping in a backdoor pass from Fabian Zetterlund.

Nylander's second of the game made it 4-1 at 16:28. He banked in a shot from below the goal line after Blackwood stopped his one-timer from point-blank range.

Latest News

Vancouver Canucks New Jersey Devils game recap January 6

Pettersson, Miller help Canucks score 6, hold off Devils
Minnesota Wild Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 6

Fleury ties for 2nd on NHL wins list, Wild top Blue Jackets in OT
New York Rangers Montreal Canadiens game recap January 6

Canadiens defeat Rangers in shootout after blowing 3-goal lead
Tampa Bay Lightning Boston Bruins game recap January 6

Pastrnak has goal, assist in Bruins win against Lightning
Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins game recap January 6

Luukkonen makes 41 saves, Sabres defeat Penguins
Florida Panthers Colorado Avalanche game recap January 6

Reinhart hat trick sparks Panthers past Avalanche for 7th straight victory
NHL Buzz news and notes January 6

NHL Buzz: Hughes out for Devils with upper-body injury
Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 6

Frost lifts Flyers past Flames one game after being healthy scratch
Los Angeles Kings Pheonix Copley injury status update

Copley out for season for Kings following ACL surgery
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury status update

Bedard placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with fractured jaw
Oliver Bjorkstrand cancels Airbnb after All Star selection

Bjorkstrand cancels San Diego Airbnb reservation after All-Star game selection
NHL betting odds for January 6 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 6
Dallas Stars host fan from Make A Wish Foundation

Stars spend day with young fan from Make-A-Wish Foundation
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Vancouver Canucks New Jersey Devils game preview January 6

Canucks at Devils
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes January 6

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers go for 7th straight win
NHL Morning Skate for January 6

NHL Morning Skate for January 6