Nylander scores in OT, Maple Leafs defeat Penguins for 5th straight victory

Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists, Rickard Rakell scored twice and Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (24-29-10), who have lost six of seven (1-5-1), including 3-2 to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Joel Blomqvist made 27 saves.

“We’re trying to win games,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “We have two goaltenders that we believe in (Blomqvist, Alex Nedeljkovic). Obviously, Joel’s a young kid (23). He’s trying to find his way and establish himself in this league. It’s a hard league, so we recognize that we’re going to go through some ups and downs.”

Max Domi, on his 30th birthday, gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 2:15 of the first period with a wrist shot near the right post after the puck slipped off the stick of Bobby McMann.

Conor Timmins made it 2-0 at 4:39, taking a pass from Pontus Holmberg in the left face-off circle for a wrist shot into the corner of the net.

Pittsburgh then scored three times in 3:24.

Cody Glass cut it to 2-1 at 10:27, deflecting a one-timer from Ryan Shea.

Rakell tied it 2-2 at 11:29 on his 500th NHL point, a wrist shot past an outstretched Woll.

Crosby gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead on a power play at 13:51 with a wrist shot from the left circle for his 611th NHL goal, passing Bobby Hull (610) for 18th all-time.

Matthews tied it 3-3 at 4:08 of the second period with a sharp wrist shot from the right circle.