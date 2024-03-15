Matthews scores 55th, Maple Leafs ease past Flyers

Matthews’ goal was his 55th, making him the first Maple Leafs player to reach 55 goals multiple times in his career; he scored 60 in the 2021-22 season.

Pontus Holmberg, Tyler Bertuzzi, Timothy Liljegren and William Nylander also each had a goal and an assist each for Toronto (38-19-8). Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves.

Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster scored for Philadelphia (34-25-8). Felix Sandstrom made 12 saves on 15 shots after replacing Samuel Ersson to start the second period.

Bertuzzi put the Maple Leafs ahead 1-0 at 2:01 of the first period when he tipped Matthews' shot from the right face-off circle.

Holmberg made it 2-0 at 9:57 when he scored from the slot after a puck bounced to him off the skates of Flyers forward Morgan Frost.

Liljegren made it 3-0 at 15:30 with a shot from just inside the blue line.

Ersson was removed after allowing three goals on 12 shots in the first.

Tippett made it 3-1 at 1:42 of the second period with a power-play goal from the right side.

Matthews and Nylander scored eight seconds apart early in the third period.

Matthews' goal made it 4-1 at 4:45. It was his NHL-high 55th goal, and 40th at even strength. He is the only active player with multiple seasons of 40 even-strength goals (44, 2021-22).

Nylander scored from the high slot to make it 5-1 at 4:53.

Matthew Knies scored to make it 6-1 at 9:00.

Foerster scored short-handed for the 6-2 final at 18:28

Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok left the game with 13:37 remaining in the second period after appearing to slide shoulder-first into the boards chasing a puck.

Flyers coach John Tortorella served the second game of a two-game suspension for unprofessional conduct during the first period of Philadelphia's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.