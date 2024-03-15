PHILADELPHIA -- Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.
Matthews scores 55th, Maple Leafs ease past Flyers
Forward is 1st Toronto player to reach milestone multiple times
Matthews’ goal was his 55th, making him the first Maple Leafs player to reach 55 goals multiple times in his career; he scored 60 in the 2021-22 season.
Pontus Holmberg, Tyler Bertuzzi, Timothy Liljegren and William Nylander also each had a goal and an assist each for Toronto (38-19-8). Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves.
Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster scored for Philadelphia (34-25-8). Felix Sandstrom made 12 saves on 15 shots after replacing Samuel Ersson to start the second period.
Bertuzzi put the Maple Leafs ahead 1-0 at 2:01 of the first period when he tipped Matthews' shot from the right face-off circle.
Holmberg made it 2-0 at 9:57 when he scored from the slot after a puck bounced to him off the skates of Flyers forward Morgan Frost.
Liljegren made it 3-0 at 15:30 with a shot from just inside the blue line.
Ersson was removed after allowing three goals on 12 shots in the first.
Tippett made it 3-1 at 1:42 of the second period with a power-play goal from the right side.
Matthews and Nylander scored eight seconds apart early in the third period.
Matthews' goal made it 4-1 at 4:45. It was his NHL-high 55th goal, and 40th at even strength. He is the only active player with multiple seasons of 40 even-strength goals (44, 2021-22).
Nylander scored from the high slot to make it 5-1 at 4:53.
Matthew Knies scored to make it 6-1 at 9:00.
Foerster scored short-handed for the 6-2 final at 18:28
Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok left the game with 13:37 remaining in the second period after appearing to slide shoulder-first into the boards chasing a puck.
Flyers coach John Tortorella served the second game of a two-game suspension for unprofessional conduct during the first period of Philadelphia's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.