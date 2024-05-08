 Hurricanes, Stars fortunes discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast  

The challenge facing the Carolina Hurricanes as they get ready to play their first home game in the Eastern Conference Second Round and the whiplash the Dallas Stars must be feeling after giving away a three-goal lead and losing Game 1 in the Western Conference Second Round are among the talking points in this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke get together for the two-man show this week -- no guests, just hockey talk -- and react to everything from the New York Rangers' 4-3 double overtime win against the Hurricanes in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden to the Colorado Avalanche's 4-3 come-from-behind win against the Stars in Game 1 at American Airlines Center.

Rosen and Roarke break down what the Hurricanes have to do to find some success in Game 3 at PNC Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC) and what the Stars need to accomplish to do to avoid losing the first two games of a second straight series when they play Game 2 against the Avalanche at home on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS).

For Carolina, it starts with special teams. For Dallas, it starts with its top players performing better than they have in the playoffs so far.

Rosen and Roarke also talk about the impact Jeremy Swayman has had on the Boston Bruins and why sticking with him instead of keeping a goalie rotation with Linus Ullmark is the right move.

They also discuss why the Edmonton Oiler's road to the Western Conference Final looks paved in gold for them, but what the Vancouver Canucks can do to make it bumpy and send them off the path.

In addition, they analyze the impact of the San Jose Sharks winning the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, Travis Green being hired as the new coach of the Ottawa Senators, Drew Bannister staying on as the coach of the St. Louis Blues and ask the most pertinent question in the hockey world:

What in the world is going to happen with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.