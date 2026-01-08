Maple Leafs at Flyers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (20-15-7) at FLYERS (22-12-7)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Mattias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stetcher

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Matt Benning, Jacob Quillan

Injured: William Nylander (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), Jake McCabe (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Carl Grundstrom

Nikita Grebenkin -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnett Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body), Bobby Brink (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

Nylander will miss his sixth straight game Thursday but the forward could play against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, coach Craig Berube said. ... Brink, a forward, and Drysdale, a defenseman, are out after each was injured against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Coach Rick Tocchet did not say how long either player could be out. ... Juulsen will play for the second time in 11 games with Drysdale out. Tocchet said he'll start the game paired with Andrae but the pairs could be swapped around based on in-game matchups. ... Grundstrom will start the game in Brink's spot, but Tocchet said Grebenkin could skate in that spot as well based on in-game matchups. ... Michkov will play after missing the game Tuesday because of a foot injury sustained against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 3.