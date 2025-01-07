Maple Leafs at Flyers projected lineups
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Max Pacioretty -- Max Domi -- Steven Lorentz
Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Marshall Rifai
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Pontus Holmberg (illness), Jake McCabe (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny
Scott Laughton -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)
Status report
Reaves will play after being scratched the previous two games. He'll replace Robertson, a forward. ... McCabe was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Sunday; coach Craig Berube said there was no timeline for the defenseman to return. "He needs to get back on the ice, and then we'll go from there," Berube said. "I think that's probably the best way I can put it. And I'm not sure when that is." ... Rifai, a defenseman, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday but will not play. ... Ersson skated before practice but the goalie will miss his third straight game. ... Fedotov will make consecutive starts for the first time since Nov. 14-16.