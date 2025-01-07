Maple Leafs at Flyers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (26-13-2) at FLYERS (17-18-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Max Pacioretty -- Max Domi -- Steven Lorentz

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Marshall Rifai

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Pontus Holmberg (illness), Jake McCabe (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny

Scott Laughton -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)

Status report

Reaves will play after being scratched the previous two games. He'll replace Robertson, a forward. ... McCabe was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Sunday; coach Craig Berube said there was no timeline for the defenseman to return. "He needs to get back on the ice, and then we'll go from there," Berube said. "I think that's probably the best way I can put it. And I'm not sure when that is." ... Rifai, a defenseman, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday but will not play. ... Ersson skated before practice but the goalie will miss his third straight game. ... Fedotov will make consecutive starts for the first time since Nov. 14-16.

