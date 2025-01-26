Pinto breaks tie in 3rd period, Senators top Maple Leafs

Pinto broke a 1-1 tie at 10:47. Matthew Highmore’s initial sharp-angled shot from the right side of the net deflected high off the stick of Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, and Highmore then batted the puck out of the air to the left post, where it deflected in off of Pinto.

Tim Stutzle scored, and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for the Senators (25-20-4), who had been shut out in each of their previous two games; they lost 5-0 at the New York Rangers on Tuesday and 2-0 at the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Bobby McMann scored, and Joseph Woll made 22 saves for the Maple Leafs (30-18-2), who have lost two straight.

McMann gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 3:46 of the first period. He scored with a wrist shot from the high slot after Marner fed him from below the goal line.

Stutzle tied it 1-1 at 10:43 when he one-timed a Jake Sanderson pass in the right face-off circle during a 4-on-3 power play. It was the Senators’ first goal in 147:53.

Ottawa forward Nick Cousins left the game midway through the first period with a lower-body injury following a knee-on-knee collision with Toronto forward Jacob Quillan.