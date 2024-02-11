Senators hold off Maple Leafs, win 3rd straight

Pinto has goal, 2 assists in victory; Matthews runs point streak to 9 for Toronto

TOR@OTT: Norris drives through the defenders and whips it in far side

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Shane Pinto had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Joonas Korpisalo made 32 saves for the Senators (21-25-2), who won their third straight game. They hadn’t played since Jan. 31.

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 42nd goal, Matthew Knies had a goal and an assist, and Mitchell Marner had two assists for the Maple Leafs (26-16-8), who had won four of five. Martin Jones made 28 saves in his first start since Jan. 20.

Matthews, who also had an assist, gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 3:45 of the first period with a sharp-angled shot off Marner’s pass during a delayed penalty. The goal extended his point streak to nine games (15 points; nine goals, six assists).

The Maple Leafs thought they’d taken a 2-0 lead at 7:59 when Domi tapped in a centering pass, but the Senators challenged for offside and the call on the ice was overturned.

Claude Giroux tied it 1-1 at 17:53. He corralled a rebound in front, outwaited Jones and scored with a backhand.

Vladimir Tarasenko gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead at 2:04 of the second period when he took a seam pass from Pinto at Toronto’s blue line and beat Jones on a breakaway.

Knies tied it 2-2 at 9:43 by tipping a Marner point shot.

Pinto put the Senators back in front 3-2 at 11:13 when tipped a Parker Kelly point shot.

Josh Norris pushed it to 4-2 at 15:13. He knocked down a Toronto clearing attempt, carried the puck into the left face-off circle and scored with a wrist shot to the far side.

Max Domi cut it to 4-3 at 5:12 of the third period, converting a centering pass from Morgan Rielly.

Ridly Greig scored into an empty net for the 5-3 final at 19:54.

