Maple Leafs at Senators projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (30-17-2) at SENATORS (24-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN360, SNO, SNP, TVAS2

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Nicholas Robertson

Jacob Quillan -- Fraser Minten -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Phillipe Myers

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Conor Timmins

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body), Max Pacioretty (upper body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Matthew Knies (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- David Perron

Claude Giroux -- Ridly Greig -- Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Nick Jensen (undisclosed)

Status report

Quillan will make his NHL debut. … The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Pacioretty, a forward who will miss his third straight game, skated Saturday and is expected to participate fully in practice next week, coach Craig Berube said. … Stolarz, a goalie who will miss his 21st consecutive game, is on the trip and took the optional skate. ... Grebenkin, a forward, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League. … Dewar, a center, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 20; there is no timeline for his return, Berube said. … Hamonic will return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury; Sanderson will play after missing a 2-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. … Jensen, a defenseman, will miss both games this weekend, but could return next week. ... Ullmark, a goalie who hasn’t played since Dec. 22 due to a tweaked back, was a full participant during the Senators morning skate Saturday and is “a lot closer than he was three days ago,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said.