Maple Leafs at Senators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (26-15-8) at SENATORS (20-25-2)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Noah Gregor -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Bobby McCann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

William Lagesson -- Timothy Liljegren

Martin Jones

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Max Lajoie

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), David Kampf (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Mark Giordano (lower body), Conor Timmins (illness)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Kevin Mandolese

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Jake Sanderson (lower body)

Status report

Lagesson will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch for 17 consecutive games. … Jones will start after Samsonov started the past five games. ... Giordano, a defenseman, and Timmins, a forward, each missed the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday and will not play; Giordano is “maybe a little bit longer than day to day,” coach Sheldon Keefe said, and there is no timeline for Timmins to return. … Hamonic will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Forsberg, a goalie who has missed 10 games, could return next week; he has practiced three times since the Senators returned from their break Thursday. ... Sanderson, a defenseman, has not resumed skating since he was injured in a 3-2 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 31.

