Maple Leafs at Senators

MAPLE LEAFS (26-15-8) at SENATORS (20-25-2)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Noah Gregor -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Bobby McCann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
William Lagesson -- Timothy Liljegren
Martin Jones
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Max Lajoie
Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), David Kampf (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Mark Giordano (lower body), Conor Timmins (illness)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Joonas Korpisalo
Kevin Mandolese
Scratched: Zack MacEwen
Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Jake Sanderson (lower body)
Status report
Lagesson will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch for 17 consecutive games. … Jones will start after Samsonov started the past five games. ... Giordano, a defenseman, and Timmins, a forward, each missed the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday and will not play; Giordano is “maybe a little bit longer than day to day,” coach Sheldon Keefe said, and there is no timeline for Timmins to return. … Hamonic will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Forsberg, a goalie who has missed 10 games, could return next week; he has practiced three times since the Senators returned from their break Thursday. ... Sanderson, a defenseman, has not resumed skating since he was injured in a 3-2 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 31.