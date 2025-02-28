Maple Leafs at Rangers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (36-20-2) at RANGERS (29-25-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SNO, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Phillippe Myers

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Marshall Rifai

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Connor Dewar (upper body), Chris Tanev (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Reilly Smith

Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Urho Vaakanainen

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Matthew Robertson, Arthur Kaliyev, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Adam Fox (upper body)

Status report

Reaves will play after being a healthy scratch the past five games... Rifai was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Friday... Pacioretty, a forward who has missed the past three games, was placed on injured reserve Friday. ... Stolarz will make his second straight start with Woll ill. ... J.T. Miller, Chris Kreider and K'Andre Miller each participated in the Rangers optional morning skate and will be game-time decisions, coach Peter Laviolette said. ... J.T. Miller did not practice Thursday because of an illness. ... K'Andre Miller practiced in a non-contact jersey Thursday but was on the ice Friday in a regular jersey... Kreider practiced Friday.