Maple Leafs at Rangers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (36-20-2) at RANGERS (29-25-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SNO, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Phillippe Myers
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Marshall Rifai
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Connor Dewar (upper body), Chris Tanev (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Reilly Smith
Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Urho Vaakanainen
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Matthew Robertson, Arthur Kaliyev, Jimmy Vesey
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Adam Fox (upper body)
Status report
Reaves will play after being a healthy scratch the past five games... Rifai was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Friday... Pacioretty, a forward who has missed the past three games, was placed on injured reserve Friday. ... Stolarz will make his second straight start with Woll ill. ... J.T. Miller, Chris Kreider and K'Andre Miller each participated in the Rangers optional morning skate and will be game-time decisions, coach Peter Laviolette said. ... J.T. Miller did not practice Thursday because of an illness. ... K'Andre Miller practiced in a non-contact jersey Thursday but was on the ice Friday in a regular jersey... Kreider practiced Friday.