Maple Leafs at Islanders projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (19-15-6) at ISLANDERS (22-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Bobby McMann

Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Matt Benning

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Jacob Quillan

Injured: William Nylander (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman

Maxim Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Scott Mayfield -- Cole McWard

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

Nylander did not make the trip; the forward will miss his fourth straight game. ... Benning will make his Maple Leafs debut after being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Quillan, a forward, also was recalled Tuesday but is not expected to play. ... The Islanders held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Sorokin was activated off injured reserve Saturday, but will not start; he returned to practice Friday after missing six games with a lower-body injury. ... Goalie Marcus Hogberg was returned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. ... McWard was recalled from Bridgeport. ... Horvat will not play after leaving in the third period of a 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday; the center skated on his own Saturday, but there’s no timetable for his return.