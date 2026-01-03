Maple Leafs at Islanders projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (19-15-6) at ISLANDERS (22-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Bobby McMann
Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Matt Benning
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Jacob Quillan
Injured: William Nylander (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman
Maxim Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Scott Mayfield -- Cole McWard
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
Nylander did not make the trip; the forward will miss his fourth straight game. ... Benning will make his Maple Leafs debut after being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Quillan, a forward, also was recalled Tuesday but is not expected to play. ... The Islanders held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Sorokin was activated off injured reserve Saturday, but will not start; he returned to practice Friday after missing six games with a lower-body injury. ... Goalie Marcus Hogberg was returned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. ... McWard was recalled from Bridgeport. ... Horvat will not play after leaving in the third period of a 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday; the center skated on his own Saturday, but there’s no timetable for his return.