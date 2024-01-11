Maple Leafs at Islanders

MAPLE LEAFS (21-10-7) at ISLANDERS (18-12-10)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
Martin Jones
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Connor Timmins, William Lagesson
Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson – Hudson Fasching
Simon Holmstrom -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri
Matt Martin -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Scott Mayfield
Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Ken Appleby
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc
Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (day to day), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body)
Status report
Jones will make his sixth straight start. ... Samsonov was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will dress as the backup. ... Knies took part in the Maple Leafs morning skate Thursday after having to be helped off the ice during practice Wednesday. ... Cizikas, a center, is week to week after leaving in the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... Sorokin will start for the fourth straight game.