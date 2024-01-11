Maple Leafs at Islanders

MAPLE LEAFS (21-10-7) at ISLANDERS (18-12-10)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Martin Jones

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Connor Timmins, William Lagesson

Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson – Hudson Fasching

Simon Holmstrom -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri

Matt Martin -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Scott Mayfield

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Ken Appleby

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (day to day), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body)

Status report

Jones will make his sixth straight start. ... Samsonov was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will dress as the backup. ... Knies took part in the Maple Leafs morning skate Thursday after having to be helped off the ice during practice Wednesday. ... Cizikas, a center, is week to week after leaving in the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... Sorokin will start for the fourth straight game.