Montembeault makes 48 saves, Canadiens blank Maple Leafs in season opener

MONTREAL -- Sam Montembeault stopped all 48 shots he faced for the Montreal Canadiens in a 1-0 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the season opener for each team at Bell Centre on Wednesday.
His 48 saves set an NHL record for the most in a season-opening shutout.
Cole Caufield scored a power-play goal for Montreal, which finished eighth in the Atlantic Division last season with 76 points, 26 behind the third-place Maple Leafs.
Anthony Stolarz made 26 saves in his debut for Toronto after signing a two-year, $5 million contract as a free agent on July 3. It was Craig Berube’s first game as coach of the Maple Leafs.
Caufield gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 7:48 of the first period with a one-timer from below the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Juraj Slafkovsky.
The Canadiens went 1-for-5 on the power play, including a two-man advantage for 1:34 in the second. Toronto went 0-for-4.