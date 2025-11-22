Maple Leafs at Canadiens projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (9-9-3) at CANADIENS (10-7-3)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP

Maple Leafs projected lineup

William Nylander -- John Tavares -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Dakota Joshua -- Scott Laughton -- Easton Cowan

Sammy Blais -- Steven Lorentz -- Matias Maccelli

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Jacob Quillan

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Nicolas Roy (upper body), Matthew Knies (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Zach Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Florian Xhekaj -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Jared Davidson -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Joshua Roy

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Matthews and Knies took part in the Maple Leafs' optional morning skate Saturday but neither forward is ready to return. … Blais will play after being left out of the lineup two of the past three games. ... Quillan, a forward, will be a healthy scratch after playing the past two games. … Florian Xhekaj, the younger brother of Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj, will make his NHL debut after he was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday; he will play on the third line with Evans and Anderson in place of Roy, who will be a healthy scratch.