Maple Leafs at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (27-26-11) at CANADIENS (34-18-10)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNE, SNO, SNP

Maple Leafs projected lineup 

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Easton Cowan -- Jacob Quillan -- Nicholas Robertson

Dakota Joshua -- Benoit-Olivier Groulx -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Alexandre Texier, Joe Veleno

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Groulx could play his first NHL game since 2023-24 after being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … The Canadiens will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

