Maple Leafs at Canadiens projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (27-26-11) at CANADIENS (34-18-10)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNE, SNO, SNP
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Easton Cowan -- Jacob Quillan -- Nicholas Robertson
Dakota Joshua -- Benoit-Olivier Groulx -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok
Injured: None
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Samuel Montembeault
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Alexandre Texier, Joe Veleno
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Groulx could play his first NHL game since 2023-24 after being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … The Canadiens will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.