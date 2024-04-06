Maple Leafs at Canadiens

MAPLE LEAFS (43-23-9) at CANADIENS (29-34-12)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner

Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- TJ Brodie

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Nicholas Robertson, Conor Timmins

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta -- Colin White -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Jordan Harris -- Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)

Status report

Marner returns after missing 12 games because of a high ankle sprain. He practiced on a line with Tavares and McMann on Friday, with Nylander moving to the third line. … Robertson, a forward, will be left out of the lineup. … Samsonov is expected to make his third start in four games. ... Guhle and Xhekaj, each a defensemen, will not play; Guhle is day to day with Xhekaj still being evaluated. ... Kovacevic will enter the lineupb after being a healthy scratch the past two games and five of the past six. … Barron will play after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Saturday. … Pearson will play after being a healthy scratch the past six games. ... Montembeault will start for the third time in four games.