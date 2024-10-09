Maple Leafs at Canadiens
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Domi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Max Pacioretty -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Bobby McMann, Timothy Liljegren, Philippe Myers
Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia
Alex Barre-Boulet -- Christian Dvorak -- Josh Anderson
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson -- David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Justin Barron
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Oliver Kapanen
Injured: Jayden Struble (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
Stolarz will start and make his Maple Leafs debut Tuesday; Woll, a goalie, experienced tightness and will be held out as a precaution, Toronto coach Craig Berube said. ... Pacioretty, a former Canadiens captain who played for Montreal from 2008-18, will also make his Maple Leafs debut, as will Tanev, Ekman-Larsson and Lorentz. … Barre-Boulet will make his Canadiens debut. … Struble, a defenseman, will not play and is day to day.