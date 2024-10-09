Maple Leafs at Canadiens

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Domi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Max Pacioretty -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Bobby McMann, Timothy Liljegren, Philippe Myers

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia

Alex Barre-Boulet -- Christian Dvorak -- Josh Anderson

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Oliver Kapanen

Injured: Jayden Struble (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Stolarz will start and make his Maple Leafs debut Tuesday; Woll, a goalie, experienced tightness and will be held out as a precaution, Toronto coach Craig Berube said. ... Pacioretty, a former Canadiens captain who played for Montreal from 2008-18, will also make his Maple Leafs debut, as will Tanev, Ekman-Larsson and Lorentz. … Barre-Boulet will make his Canadiens debut. … Struble, a defenseman, will not play and is day to day.